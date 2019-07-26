×
John Terry the perfect mentor for Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    26 Jul 2019, 23:42 IST
Terry - cropped
Aston Villa assistant coach John Terry

Tyrone Mings believes John Terry is the ideal role model for him to learn from at Aston Villa, following his permanent move from Bournemouth.

Mings impressed on loan at Villa Park last season, becoming a pivotal figure at the back as Dean Smith's side earned promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs.

Villa paid a reported £26.5million fee to make the centre-back's stay permanent earlier in the transfer window, one of 10 close-season signings by Smith's side.

And the former Ipswich Town defender has credited Chelsea great Terry – Smith's assistant – with improving his game.

"[He gives me] a lot of criticism! But he's almost the perfect mentor for me at this stage of my career and this stage of my development," Mings told Sky Sports.

"He's somebody that's been there, done it and seen everything there is to see. He's the perfect person for me to learn from and he's really helped me in the short amount of time we've worked together.

"He sets high standards and small things, which I wouldn't even think of, he picks up on."

Premier League 2019-20
