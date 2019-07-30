Juve's Serie A 2019-20 fixtures in full

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 16 // 30 Jul 2019, 01:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri

Juventus will be going for a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title in 2019-20 and new coach Maurizio Sarri can begin plotting after the Old Lady's fixtures for the new campaign were revealed on Monday.

The Bianconeri strolled to league success last term, finishing 11 points clear of Napoli after looking in control at the summit for much of the campaign.

Nevertheless, that was not enough to keep Massimiliano Allegri in the job, as the coach and Juve's hierarchy opted to end their five-year association, with some arguing it was due to another Champions League failure.

Juve brought in Sarri just a year after he left bitter rivals Napoli for Chelsea and they have further strengthened their squad, winning the race for Matthijs de Ligt, while also signing Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Pellegrini, Merih Demiral and club great Gianluigi Buffon.

Their fixtures for the new season are now confirmed, although they could be subject to changes for live broadcast and European commitments, and Sarri is set for a Napoli reunion a little sooner than he might have liked.

3 - Juventus have won all the 3 previous games played in a Serie A MD-1 vs Parma: 1990-91, 2011-12, 2012-13. Rule. #calendarioSerieA — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 29, 2019

Juventus' 2019-20 Serie A fixtures in full:

August 25: Parma v Juventus

September 1: Juventus v Napoli

September 15: Fiorentina v Juventus

September 22: Juventus v Hellas Verona

September 25: Brescia v Juventus

September 29: Juventus v SPAL

October 6: Inter v Juventus

October 20: Juventus v Bologna

October 27: Lecce v Juventus

October 30: Juventus v Genoa

November 3: Torino v Juventus

November 10: Juventus v AC Milan

November 24: Atalanta v Juventus

December 1: Juventus v Sassuolo

December 8: Lazio v Juventus

December 15: Juventus v Udinese

December 22: Sampdoria v Juventus

January 5: Juventus v Cagliari

January 12: Roma v Juventus

January 19: Juventus v Parma

January 26: Napoli v Juventus

February 2: Juventus v Fiorentina

February 9: Hellas Verona v Juventus

February 16: Juventus v Brescia

February 23: SPAL v Juventus

March 1: Juventus v Inter

March 8: Bologna v Juventus

March 15: Juventus v Lecce

March 22: Genoa v Juventus

April 5: Juventus v Torino

April 11: AC Milan v Juventus

April 19: Juventus v Atalanta

April 22: Sassuolo v Juventus

April 26: Juventus v Lazio

May 3: Udinese v Juventus

May 10: Juventus v Sampdoria

May 17: Cagliari v Juventus

May 24: Juventus v Roma