Juventus complete €40m Costa deal

Juventus winger Douglas Costa

Douglas Costa has wrapped up a permanent switch to Juventus, who have paid €40million to sign the Brazil international from Bayern Munich.

Bayern announced in November a €46m deal had been agreed with Juve for the forward, who starred on loan as Massimiliano Allegri's men secured a domestic double in the 2017-18 season.

With €6m paid for Costa's initial loan, Juventus confirmed the remainder of Costa's fee will be paid over the next two financial years, with a further €1m owed depending on performances.

Costa, who is preparing for the World Cup with Brazil, has signed a four-year deal with the Serie A champions that will run until 2022.

While Costa only scored four Serie A goals for Juve, he did find the net in a 4-0 demolition of AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final.

And, having completed the most dribbles in Serie A (106), Costa's performance levels were impressive enough to persuade Juve to snap him up from Bayern.

Costa had joined the German side from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2015 for a reported fee of €30m but struggled to hold down a place in the first team in Munich, leading to his move to Turin.