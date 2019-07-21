×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kane hails Juventus strike as 'one of the best of my career'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
38   //    21 Jul 2019, 20:30 IST
Harry Kane - cropped
Harry Kane celebrates his wonder goal against Juventus

Harry Kane described his sensational goal against Juventus on Sunday as "probably one of the best of my career".

Tottenham appeared to be heading for a deciding penalty shoot-out in their International Champions Cup clash with the Italian champions in Singapore before Kane's spectacular intervention in stoppage time.

The England captain spotted Wojciech Szczesny off his line and beat him from just inside Juve's half with a precision strike to secure a dramatic 3-2 win in Spurs' first pre-season game ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Kane has scored some wonderful goals during his career but he believes the one against Juve ranks alongside his very best.

"It's probably one of the best goals in my career," he said in a post-match interview.

"I saw in part of the game the keeper [Szczesny] was quite far off the line, so I thought if I get a chance to shoot, I'm going to shoot and thankfully it went in."

Kane was introduced as a half-time substitute and is satisfied to start getting pitch time under his belt ahead of the new season.

"It's been great to get 45 minutes," he added. "It's been a good start to pre-season; everyone is working hard.

"It's very hot here so it will definitely get us fit. We're looking forward to the next game [against Manchester United on Thursday] and we go from there."

Advertisement
Why Harry Kane is one of the world's best strikers, irrespective of what the doubters say
RELATED STORY
Juventus appointment 'crowning moment' of Sarri's career
RELATED STORY
Neymar: Beating PSG with Barcelona one of my best moments in football
RELATED STORY
Juventus' greatest XI of all-time
RELATED STORY
The best free agent XI of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
Sokratis: Arsenal boss Emery the best coach of my career
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Edgar Davids feels present Juventus crop aren't the best Bianconeri team of all time
RELATED STORY
Juventus 2-3 Tottenham - 4 Juventus players who impressed the most
RELATED STORY
Cristiano XI: Team of the best players he has played with 
RELATED STORY
Maybe the best night of my life - Klopp hails heroic Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us