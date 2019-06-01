Kane starts Champions League final
Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been named in the starting line-up for the Champions League final showdown with Liverpool.
The England international has not played since injuring his ankle in the first leg of the quarter-final with Manchester City in April, which Spurs won on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate draw.
Lucas Moura, whose hat-trick in the semi-final second leg against Ajax sent Spurs to Madrid, has been dropped to the bench.
Midfielder Harry Winks, who also last appeared in the 1-0 win over City in north London, is also in the starting XI.
#THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane.
Liverpool start with Roberto Firmino in attack after the Brazil forward was passed fully fit following a muscular problem.
Georginio Wijnaldum, one of the heroes of the semi-final comeback win over Barcelona at Anfield, is alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in midfield.
Trent Alexander-Arnold becomes the first player under 21 years of age to start consecutive Champions League finals.
Our line-up for the #UCLfinal…