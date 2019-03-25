×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kante focused on Chelsea amid Madrid links

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    25 Mar 2019, 17:52 IST
N'Golo Kante - cropped
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante dismissed talk of a move to Real Madrid as he insists his focus remains on success with Chelsea.

France international Kante won the Premier League with Leicester City in his first season in England and then repeated the feat with Chelsea in his second campaign in 2016-17.

But the Blues have struggled since, missing out on Champions League qualification last term and then slipping off the pace again this season.

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane's return to Madrid has seen speculation increase that Kante might be a close-season target, and Juventus have been linked, too.

Yet the Chelsea star will not discuss matters away from Stamford Bridge.

"I am at Chelsea and I still have aims here," Kante told RTL. "What is said elsewhere is not important."

He added of a potential conversation with Zidane: "That is not important. I am at Chelsea and I am focused on that."

Kante has scored three goals in 30 Premier League games this season, playing in a slightly more advanced role under Maurizio Sarri.

As well as Kante, Madrid are reportedly interested in Liverpool's in-form winger Sadio Mane.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Chelsea star Hazard 'not working' on Real Madrid move
RELATED STORY
Hazard: My future? We'll see at season's end
RELATED STORY
What does the future have in store for Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
There is still nothing – Hazard dismisses reports of Real Madrid agreement
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Hazard approach made just hours after the appointment of Zidane, Real Madrid looking at Chelsea midfielder and more | March 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Ranked: The 5 highest paid footballers at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
An in-depth analysis on why Chelsea should sell Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: Eden Hazard teases potential Real Madrid move 
RELATED STORY
Hazard makes decision on Chelsea future
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: The Blues set to make permanent move for on-loan star 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us