Kashima Antlers 1-1 Guangzhou Evergrande (1-1 agg): Defending champions out on away goals

Anderson Talisca of Guangzhou Evergrande

Kashima Antlers saw their AFC Champions League defence ended in the quarter-finals as Guangzhou Evergrande progressed to the last four with a 1-1 second-leg draw.

The sides played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg in China but Anderson Talisca's 40th-minute header in the return game gave Guangzhou control of the tie.

That left Kashima needing to score twice to go through and, though Serginho levelled matters six minutes after the restart, they could not find the decisive goal as Guangzhou won on away goals.

Guangzhou will face Urawa Red Diamonds over two legs for a place in the final.

Talisca beat goalkeeper Kwoun Sun-tae to a near-post corner from Huang Bowen to power home the opening goal five minutes before half-time.

Fortune appeared to be favouring Kashima, however, when Serginho's effort took a heavy deflection beyond Zeng Cheng.

Serginho struck the crossbar and Leo Silva saw a goal-bound effort cleared as Kashima sought to complete the turnaround.

However, Guangzhou clung on and are two games away from a third Champions League final, having won the competition in 2013 and 2015.