Kepa is not Spain's first-choice goalkeeper, says Moreno

Kepa Arrizabalaga is not Spain's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, according to head coach Robert Moreno.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa has started each of the national team's four matches since Moreno took over from Luis Enrique in March.

Manchester United star David de Gea previously owned the position, but a poor World Cup and disappointing club campaign last season weakened his claims for a place in the starting XI.

Kepa made a superb stoppage-time save in Thursday's 2-1 defeat of Romania in Euro 2020 qualifying to ensure Spain's perfect record in Group F was extended to five wins from five games.

Despite this, Moreno refused to confirm that Kepa will be between the sticks for Sunday's visit of the Faroe Islands and insists he does not have a preferred number one.

"I don't have a starting goalkeeper," he told a media conference. "It may or may not change.

"I keep the same message. All three [Roma's Pau Lopez makes up the trio] are of the top level and I really want them to make my decision difficult.

"The three have trained at a very high level. I will not say if one is my preferred goalkeeper or not."

While Spain have a 100 per cent record from their five Group F games, their opponents on Sunday have lost all five of their qualifiers so far.

Moreno was quick to dismiss suggestions that a thumping win in Gijon awaits, however, insisting Lars Olsen's side will be given "maximum respect".

"We must be honest and say that every team deserves respect," he added.

"Thinking of scoring six goals is not football. We are going to try and score a goal and then, if we can, a second, but always with maximum respect."