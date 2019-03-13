Klopp backs Low over Bayern trio axing

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp backed Joachim Low's decision to drop three Bayern Munich stars from his Germany squad, but he expects the trio to respond.

Low axed Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels from his squad for upcoming matches against Serbia and Netherlands.

Klopp, whose side visit Bayern for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, said he understood Low's move.

"This can be. I don't think one of the three thought about being kicked out," he told a news conference.

"I know Mats from my experience and they will show a reaction of course. They have a break now in the national team and will have more power."

Low pointed to a "new beginning" for Germany in dropping the trio, who helped their nation win the 2014 World Cup.

Klopp said decisions over squad selection were entirely up to Low, although the former Borussia Dortmund coach was unsure if the 59-year-old could tell players they would never be picked again.

"A small detail I'd like to say. I'm a coach and I take decisions. But I find Jogi Low has 100 per cent the right to not nominate them as he has other players," he said.

"I'm not really sure if we can say I just nominate you never again, I don't know how it works with a national team.

"My players have a contract and I can say it's better if you leave and we can talk. But no contracts with the national team.

"I as a coach decide who plays but I don't know why it is so determined, maybe they can explain it's a decision forever.

"I understand he wants to make a change but everything else we will see what we deliver at the end and that's how our careers are measured."

Liverpool face Bayern at the Allianz Arena with the tie locked at 0-0 on aggregate.

