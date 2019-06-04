Klopp flattered by Beckenbauer praise

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 133 // 04 Jun 2019, 13:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool's Champions League triumph

Jurgen Klopp admitted he was flattered by Franz Beckenbauer's effusive praise, but reiterated his future is at Anfield after the Bayern Munich legend stated his wish to see the Liverpool boss in Bavaria.

Beckenbauer, a former Bayern player and manager, spoke about his admiration for the Liverpool manager, describing him as "one of the world's best coaches" and expressing his hope that Klopp will one day take over at the Germany champions.

Klopp, who guided Liverpool to Champions League glory in Madrid on Saturday, reminded Beckenbauer that he is tied to a contract at Anfield that runs until June 2022, but indicated that anything is possible beyond that.

"I like Franz - and he likes me. But I have a long-term contract in Liverpool," Klopp told Bild.

"If Franz says something like that, I much prefer that than if he would say, 'Klopp cannot do anything'.

"However, both Bayern and Borussia Dortmund have very good coaches. And what could be in five years or more... I do not know.

"Maybe there will be completely different coaches in contention."

In the aftermath of Liverpool winning Europe's premier club competition for the sixth time, speculation is mounting over the future of Klopp's star players.

Advertisement

The transfer window is open and the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona are being linked with audacious swoops for Reds forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, as well as defender Virgil van Dijk.

Klopp said he had no fears of losing his key players, saying none of them bade him a telling goodbye at the end of a stunning season at Anfield.

"It was not like one of them said farewell to me for a long time," said the 51-year-old.

"I think the players know what an extraordinary club they're playing for, so I'm not worried about that."