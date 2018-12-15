×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Klopp: I'm not the pope of football tactics

Omnisport
NEWS
News
99   //    15 Dec 2018, 05:55 IST
Klopp - cropped
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted he was not "the pope of football tactics" as his side prepare to host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

United are unbeaten at Anfield in the league since 2013 and Jose Mourinho's inconsistent team may again take what is perceived to be a negative approach to leaders Liverpool.

But Klopp was unwilling to criticise United's style, saying it was up to his team to find answers.

"I don't see it that they play like that much. They have not only one style, long-ball football or deep sitting," the German told UK newspapers.

"Maybe last year a little bit in the game [at Anfield], but they didn't do it at Old Trafford, no.

"It's just difficult. That's football tactics. I'm not the pope of football tactics and tell people what they have to do. It is just football tactics.

"We need to find a solution. Is it nice if you have to play that? That is what makes it smart if they would do it."

Liverpool are the only unbeaten team remaining in the Premier League, holding a one-point lead at the top.

United have endured an inconsistent campaign and sit sixth, 16 points behind Liverpool.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
3 tactical changes Jose Mourinho should make against...
RELATED STORY
'Klopp denies an answer!' - Liverpool boss dismisses...
RELATED STORY
Crisis? What crisis? Klopp focuses on defensive solutions...
RELATED STORY
What has led to the downfall of Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
Does Mourinho's Manchester United lack an identity?
RELATED STORY
Mourinho compares Liverpool to 'an amazing house' but...
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho takes potshots at Jurgen Klopp and...
RELATED STORY
5 world-class football players who retired early
RELATED STORY
5 of the most disrespectful crowd chants in football
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Should I start watching Mourinho's news conferences?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 17
Today MAN EVE 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Everton
Today CRY LEI 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
Today HUD NEW 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle
Today TOT BUR 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Burnley
Today WAT CAR 08:30 PM Watford vs Cardiff City
Today WOL AFC 08:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
Today FUL WES 11:00 PM Fulham vs West Ham
Tomorrow BRI CHE 07:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
Tomorrow SOU ARS 07:00 PM Southampton vs Arsenal
Tomorrow LIV MAN 09:30 PM Liverpool vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us