Klopp unsure about Wilson's Liverpool future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
01 Aug 2019, 06:24 IST
HarryWilson - Cropped
Liverpool attacker Harry Wilson

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been happy with Harry Wilson's pre-season, but he remains unsure about the attacker's future.

Wilson, 22, scored a 30-yard stunner as the European champions beat Lyon 3-1 in a friendly at the Stade de Geneve on Wednesday.

The Wales international impressed during a loan spell with Derby County last season, scoring 16 Championship goals, and has been linked with Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Bournemouth this close season.

Speaking after the win over Lyon, Klopp said talks were ongoing about Wilson, who has pleased the manager during pre-season.

"We are in constant conversations, that's clear. We have to do the right thing for us and for the boy," he told a news conference.

"There is nothing to talk about in public about it, so we will see what happens in the next eight or nine days until the window closes.

"He is obviously a really good player and I was really happy with him in the whole pre-season. He came back from Derby in a completely different [shape]. That's a good example of how a loan can really work out – it was for Derby really good and for Harry as well. For us as well, which is good.

"I am happy for him that he could show that tonight again. He played not in his best position, he played left wing and did it really well.

"We tried to set it up a little bit so it is more comfortable for him with positioning and stuff like that. When he scored the goal, it was just Harry – brilliant."

Liverpool face Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday before their Premier League opener at home to Norwich City five days later.

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football
