Klopp wants Gerrard to succeed him as Liverpool manager

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Jurgen Klopp wants former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard to succeed him as manager at Anfield.

Gerrard took up a youth coaching role with the Reds in January 2017, having retired from playing the year before following a short spell with LA Galaxy.

The 39-year-old then secured his first senior management post in May last year when he replaced Graeme Murty at Rangers, and he has impressed during his time in Scotland.

Klopp, who steered Liverpool to Champions League glory and second place in the Premier League last term, has a contract with the club until 2022 and has no immediate plans to move on.

However, when he does leave Anfield, Klopp wants Gerrard to return to his boyhood club to take over.

"If Liverpool were to sack me tomorrow, then maybe Kenny [Dalglish] would be the first choice to replace me, but they would probably bring Stevie down from Glasgow," he told FourFourTwo.

"If you ask who should follow me, I'd say Stevie. I help him whenever I can.

"If someone gets your job, it's not about them, it's about you not being good enough.

"I'm old enough to know that I give this job everything. I'm not a genius, I'm not perfect, but I give the club 100 per cent. If that's enough, great. If it's not, then it's just the problem of the situation.

"I'm not jealous, I'm not sceptical. I'm completely open. If you want my help, you'll get it.

"My family often thinks that I'm too quick to open up, but I think being any other way is a waste of time. I love life, I love my job, I like most people – that's how it is."

