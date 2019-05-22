×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kroos, Ter Stegen to miss Germany qualifiers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    22 May 2019, 16:12 IST
ToniKroos - cropped
Germany midfielder Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos and Marc-Andre ter Stegen have been left out of the Germany squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia due to injuries.

Midfielder Kroos, who signed a new four-year contract at Real Madrid on Monday, will be absent due to a muscular issue, while Ter Stegen is struggling with a knee problem that has made him a doubt for Barcelona's Copa del Rey final against Valencia on Saturday.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno consequently returns to the fold to provide competition for captain Manuel Neuer, whose spot will be determined by his recovery from the calf injury that curtailed his season in April.

Jonas Hector and Julian Draxler have also been recalled by Joachim Low.

Thilo Kehrer, Julian Brandt, Kai Havertz, Leroy Sane and Timo Werner will not take part in the European Under-21 Championship despite being eligible.

However, Jonathan Tah and Lukas Klostermann are available to link up with Stefan Kuntz's team for the tournament after the games against Belarus and Estonia on June 8 and 11 respectively.

Germany director Oliver Bierhoff said: "The challenge for Joachim Low and Stefan Kuntz is to find the right balance. On the one hand, we want to present competitive teams who can win their games.

"On the other hand, the coaches must always keep an eye on the individual situation and the best possible development of individuals. This only succeeds with close work.

Advertisement

"The ultimate goal is to return German football to a world-class level."

 

Germany squad in full:

Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt); Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain), Nico Schulz (Hoffenheim), Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen); Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Leroy Sane (Manchester City), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).

Advertisement
Klostermann handed Germany debut, Neuer preferred to Ter Stegen in new-look team
RELATED STORY
Ter Stegen targets Germany No.1 spot
RELATED STORY
Ter Stegen a doubt for Copa del Rey final with knee injury
RELATED STORY
Barcelona need to recover confidence, admits Ter Stegen
RELATED STORY
Low undecided on whether Neuer or Ter Stegen will face Serbia
RELATED STORY
Ter Stegen praises De Gea as Barcelona take aim at semi-final spot
RELATED STORY
Barcelona news: Ter Stegen reveals he considered quitting Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Ter Stegen saves Barcelona from defeat vs Athletic Bilbao
RELATED STORY
UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers: What is Germany's strongest starting XI?
RELATED STORY
It was not an attack on Neuer - Low endorses Ter Stegen's right to rival Germany number one
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us