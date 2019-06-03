×
Krul relishing Premier League return after signing new Norwich City deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
62   //    03 Jun 2019, 22:52 IST
Tim Krul - cropped
Tim Krul is staying with Norwich City

Tim Krul has vowed to get to grips with "unfinished business" in the Premier League after signing a new deal with Norwich City.

The Dutch goalkeeper built up top-flight experience during his 11-year career at Newcastle United, before spending a frustrating season at Brighton and Hove Albion in 2017-18.

He was limited to cup appearances with the Seagulls but has reignited his career since joining Norwich last July, proving a mainstay of the side that lifted the Championship title last month.

Krul's new three-year contract with the promoted Canaries was announced on Monday, and he said: "I'm over the moon to be extending my journey at Norwich City. The club gave me the opportunity to play week in week out and to play every second last season was amazing."

He called winning silverware "one of the proudest moments of my career", but Krul is determined it should be the start of something big, rather than the height of his and the club's ambitions.

After signing up until the end of the 2021-22 season, he said: "It's the most exciting league in the world. I feel like I have unfinished business there and I'm just really excited to face these big teams again."

Krul, 31, added to Norwich's official website: "There's going to be big challenges because we are going into the best league there is. My biggest message to everyone is to take the opportunity with both hands and don't be fazed by big teams and big players."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19
