×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lampard: David Luiz departure not about flexing managerial muscle

Omnisport
NEWS
News
144   //    10 Aug 2019, 14:48 IST
Frank Lampard - cropped
Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard insists selling the experienced David Luiz to Arsenal was not about sending a message to his Chelsea squad.

The Blues boss rejected reports his former team-mate went on strike to force the deadline day move and instead described the surprise transfer as a decision made purely for footballing reasons.

Chelsea are understood to have gained £8million in return but have been left with only a single centre-back aged over 24.

Lampard, a first-time head coach at Premier League level, denied David Luiz's departure had anything to do with wanting to stamp his authority at Stamford Bridge.

"I think it would have been naive to try to flex my muscles," Lampard said.

"I don't need to do that.

"I just play it as I see it. I watch how the players train, I watch how the players react in the dressing room, how the spirit is. And then I have to make decisions.

"The last thing I want to do is look back on these times and think 'I wish I had done that differently'.

Advertisement

"These are just decisions that I do daily. If it looks like [a power play] from the outside, then it wasn't. I did it purely as a football decision."

Chelsea begin their Premier League campaign away to Manchester United on Sunday.

Kurt Zouma is expected to partner Andreas Christensen at the heart of defence as Antonio Rudiger steps up his recovery from a knee injury sustained last season.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Chelsea
Advertisement
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
FT LIV NOR
4 - 1
 Liverpool vs Norwich
Today WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
Today AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
Today BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
Today CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
Today WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
Tomorrow LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Tomorrow MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us