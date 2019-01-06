×
League Two Oldham stun Ranieri's Fulham in FA Cup

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    06 Jan 2019, 22:04 IST
OldhamAthletic - cropped
Oldham celebrate Callum Lang's winner at Fulham

Daniel Iversen and Callum Lang were Oldham Athletic's heroes as they came from behind to knock Fulham out of the FA Cup.

Following a goalless first half at Craven Cottage, the League Two side fell behind when Denis Odoi lashed home a loose ball from Floyd Ayite's header.

Pete Wild, who had planned to attend the game as an Oldham fan before being appointed as caretaker manager in the wake of Frankie Bunn's sacking 10 days ago, saw his side draw level in the 76th minute from the penalty spot.

Substitute Sam Surridge drilled into the bottom corner, sending Marcus Bettinelli the wrong way after Ryan Sessegnon fouled Peter Clarke.

Aleksandar Mitrovic came on to take a Fulham penalty six minutes from time – Christopher Missilou harshly ajudged to have tripped Tom Cairney – but he could not match Surridge's precision as Iversen guessed correctly to push behind.

Oldham then completed their giant-killing act in the 88th minute, when Lang powered in from Gevaro Nepomuceno's searching left-wing cross and left Claudio Ranieri and his players to contemplate the remainder of the season battling against Premier League relegation.

