Legend? I'm just a normal lad from Liverpool - Alexander-Arnold

Omnisport
NEWS
News
160   //    02 Jun 2019, 03:10 IST
alexander-Arnold-cropped
Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates Liverpool's Champions League success

Trent Alexander-Arnold played down his status as a potential Liverpool legend after playing a key role in their Champions League success.

The Reds were on Saturday crowned European champions for the sixth time thanks to a 2-0 win against Tottenham in Madrid, a Mohamed Salah penalty and a late Divock Origi strike proving the difference in a largely forgettable game.

Alexander-Arnold was not at his swashbuckling best at right-back but kept Spurs at bay to help write his name in Liverpool folklore.

Asked if it meant the 20-year-old could now be considered an Anfield legend, he told BT Sport: "It's hard to think of myself as a legend.

"For me, I'm just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has come true.

"It's hard to even put into words what's just happened, and the celebrations that are going to happen. The season we've had we've deserved it more than any other team.

"The run we've had we've beaten everyone in our path."

He added: "We've done something special again tonight. We probably were dominated during the main part of the game but we showed we're a world class side and can win any way.

"When we look back on tonight we're not going to think it's a sluggish game – we're going to think we've won the European Cup."

Liverpool Football
