Lewandowski denies wife was against PSG move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
59   //    31 Mar 2019, 17:10 IST
RobertLewandowski - cropped
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has denied the claim he turned down a move to Paris Saint-Germain because his wife did not want to live in France.

Lewandowski's former agent Cezary Kucharski in January stated the Poland international had previously opted against possible transfers to the Premier League and Ligue 1.

The 30-year-old, who has long been linked with Real Madrid, confirmed he has received interest from French clubs in the past. However, he refuted the suggestion his wife had been against a switch to PSG.

Asked if the rumour was true, Lewandowski told Telefoot: "No. I have never heard anything so stupid. Big fake news. It has nothing to do with it.

"Sometimes there are many parameters that come into play when deciding on the future. But I am very happy at Bayern Munich.

"I've already had the opportunity to sign with clubs in France in the past, but I cannot tell you everything."

Borussia Dortmund look set to push Bayern all the way in the defence of their Bundesliga crown after moving two points clear at the summit on Saturday.

However, the Bavarian giants have already moved to strengthen for next season by completing deals for World Cup-winning France defenders Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez.

"I've already played against Pavard. He's a good player and for him it will be a new stage in his career. He's a good signing for Bayern," said Lewandowski.

"I know Lucas too. There used to be a lot of Spanish players – now I'm going to have to learn French," he joked.

