Liverpool can't be afraid of looking silly against Messi - Alexander-Arnold

Omnisport
NEWS
News
89   //    06 May 2019, 19:38 IST
TrentAlexanderArnold - cropped
Alexander-Arnold starred once again against Chelsea

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has told his team-mates not to be afraid of looking "silly" when they come up against Lionel Messi on Tuesday. 

The Argentina international inspired his Barcelona side to a 3-0 win over Jurgen Klopp's men in the Champions League semi-final first leg last week, crowning a late brace with a spectacular free kick. 

Alexander-Arnold has called for a fearless attitude as they go into the return leg, rather than focusing on the array of talent at Ernesto Valverde’s disposal. 

"[Messi] is obviously a world class player, probably the best in the world. It's going to be a really tough battle," he told reporters at a news conference. 

"You have to concentrate for the whole 90 against him. It's important to show respect but not too much respect. We can't be scared to look silly against him. We've got to win the ball back as soon as possible and stop him and all the other players in that team from hurting us." 

Liverpool have a history of comebacks at Anfield in European football and Alexander-Arnold is hoping to add to the catalogue on Tuesday. 

"We've had decent results this season where we've scored more than three goals. Being at home obviously helps us. 

"Anything is possible especially at Anfield and hopefully we'll be able to produce one of those special nights again. 

"The club's always had that special bond with the Champions League. If you ask the fans there's always been that sense of something special being in the air no matter who we're playing or what opposition it is." 

Tags:
Liverpool Football Barcelona
