Liverpool make their most prolific Premier League start since 2014

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10 Aug 2019, 01:22 IST
MoSalah - cropped
Mohamed Salah scoring for Liverpool against Norwich City

Liverpool made a rapid start to the new Premier League season at home to Norwich City on Friday, scoring three times inside the opening 30 minutes for the first time in over five years.

The crowd at Anfield were treated to goals from Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk after Grant Hanley inadvertently sent Divock Origi's cross into his own net in the seventh minute.

With Salah sliding a cool finish past Tim Krul in the 19th minute and Van Dijk powering home a header nine minutes later, Liverpool were three goals to the good in the opening half hour of a Premier League match for the first time since February 2014.

On that occasion the Reds had four inside 20 minutes, with Raheem Sterling and Daniel Sturridge notching after Martin Skrtel's early double in a 5-1 thrashing against Arsenal.

Liverpool went into half-time against Norwich at Anfield leading 4-0, with Origi heading in a sumptuous right-wing delivery from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football
