Liverpool's mentality crucial, says relieved Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates with James Milner

Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's determination after his team came back from a goal down to secure a vital 3-1 win away to Southampton on Friday.

The Reds fell behind to Shane Long's early opener at St Mary's Stadium, equalising courtesy of Naby Keita's 36th-minute header.

But it took until a blistering counterattack with 10 minutes remaining for the visitors to take the lead, Mohammed Salah carrying the ball from the half-way line before beating Angus Gunn to end his goal drought and reach 50 Premier League strikes for Liverpool in record time.

Jordan Henderson then added a third with four minutes to go, leaving Klopp's side in first place, two points clear of Manchester City.

"Mentality, huh? It's brilliant," he told a news conference.

"We come here and we know Southampton is a really different side since [manager] Ralph [Hasenhuttl] is in [charge] and we know it.

"Everybody expects [us to win] and we need three points and we know how difficult it is, and you saw it.

"And then we scored these two world-class goals, what can I say?

"Super goal from Mo [Salah], super run, Bobby [Roberto Firmino] is so important to make the run - he [almost] didn't play because the ankle was not good - fantastic finish. Then Bobby again chasing pretty much the whole world and makes a one-v-one situation, super pass, 3-1.

"It was, of course, close but that was clear from the first second, I would say. I think everybody who comes here in the future will feel that, it makes it even more satisfying and brilliant that we could win."

"YESSSSSSSSSSS, MO SALAH!!"



A sensational Match in a Minute after a breathtaking #SOULIV . pic.twitter.com/i0Ttuk8nAk — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 5, 2019

Salah had not found the back of the net in any competition for Liverpool since a 3-0 win over Bournemouth on February 10, and the Egyptian cut a defiant figure as he removed his shirt to celebrate in front of the jubilant away fans.

"It was never in doubt about [Salah] being a great player from my side," Klopp said.

"It was goal No. 50 for Liverpool [in the Premier League] – that's an incredible number. As a striker you have chances, each striker is a human being as well, maybe you have better moments and less good moments.

"But he is pretty consistent, his physical things are always there, but it's normal [to experience a dry spell]. He stayed always calm to deal with the situations around us. If it's a big thing [to others] we don't really care about it, but it's a nice moment for his first goal for a while, a really good moment."

