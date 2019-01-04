×
Liverpool shouldn't panic after Manchester City defeat, insists Van Dijk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
106   //    04 Jan 2019, 20:40 IST
virgil van dijk - cropped
Virgil van Dijk (R) with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have no reason to panic after being beaten 2-1 by Premier League title rivals Manchester City, Virgil van Dijk has stressed.

Jurgen Klopp's side saw their unbeaten start to the top-flight season ended at the Etihad Stadium thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane.

Liverpool, who had cancelled out Aguero's opener through Roberto Firmino, would have been 10 points clear at the top of the table with a victory but now hold a comparatively small advantage of four points.

However, Van Dijk sees no reason to be concerned given there are still 17 games left this term.

"We knew it was going to be a very tough season and there will be ups and downs and Thursday was obviously a down," said the Netherlands international.

"You just have to keep going and bounce back and that is something we are definitely going to do.

"It was an intense game for both teams. They won and we are very disappointed, but we will focus on recovering and making sure we are ready for the next game.

"We are disappointed we lost but there is no reason for panic. For us it was just another important Premier League game. Unfortunately, we lost and couldn't get a result.

"Fair play to City and congratulations to them but we just have to keep going."

Liverpool now turn their attention to an FA Cup third-round meeting with Wolves at Molineux on Monday.

