Liverpool snap up Dutch defender Van den Berg

New Liverpool signing Sepp van den Berg

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Dutch teenager Sepp van dan Berg from PEC Zwolle.

The 17-year-old defender will become the Premier League club's first signing of the transfer window pending international clearance.

Liverpool did not disclose the fee involved - although it is reported to be an initial £1.3million - and stated only that Van den Berg had signed a "long-term" contract.

Van den Berg became Zwolle's youngest ever player when he debuted aged 16 in March 2018 and went on to make 22 appearances in the Eredivisie.

"It's just an amazing feeling," Van den Berg told his new club's website.

"It is, for me, the biggest club in the world and it's a dream come true. I am really excited.

"I've seen what kind of players from the academy grew into the first team here. It is unbelievable, especially when this kind of big club does that.

"Of course, the trainer [Jurgen Klopp] is a great guy and one of the reasons they are successful – and also one of the reasons I came here.

"I think this is the best place for me to grow and hopefully play a lot of games here."

Zwolle chairman Adriaan Visser said: "Sepp is a great talent and of course it is a shame that he is leaving PEC Zwolle.

"However, the club is proud that a player from our own football academy will take this wonderful step."

Van den Berg, a Netherlands youth international, is expected to finalise his move to Anfield in July.