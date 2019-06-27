×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool snap up Dutch defender Van den Berg

Omnisport
NEWS
News
74   //    27 Jun 2019, 15:18 IST
Sepp van den Berg - cropped
New Liverpool signing Sepp van den Berg

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Dutch teenager Sepp van dan Berg from PEC Zwolle.

The 17-year-old defender will become the Premier League club's first signing of the transfer window pending international clearance.

Liverpool did not disclose the fee involved - although it is reported to be an initial £1.3million - and stated only that Van den Berg had signed a "long-term" contract.

Van den Berg became Zwolle's youngest ever player when he debuted aged 16 in March 2018 and went on to make 22 appearances in the Eredivisie.

"It's just an amazing feeling," Van den Berg told his new club's website.

"It is, for me, the biggest club in the world and it's a dream come true. I am really excited.

"I've seen what kind of players from the academy grew into the first team here. It is unbelievable, especially when this kind of big club does that.

"Of course, the trainer [Jurgen Klopp] is a great guy and one of the reasons they are successful – and also one of the reasons I came here.

Advertisement

"I think this is the best place for me to grow and hopefully play a lot of games here."

Zwolle chairman Adriaan Visser said: "Sepp is a great talent and of course it is a shame that he is leaving PEC Zwolle.

"However, the club is proud that a player from our own football academy will take this wonderful step."

Van den Berg, a Netherlands youth international, is expected to finalise his move to Anfield in July.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds to sign 17-year-old Dutchman Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle
RELATED STORY
Be better - Gullit calls for Van Dijk improvement
RELATED STORY
3 players that can be Manchester United's Virgil van Dijk
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Liverpool star wins PFA Player of the year as per rumours
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Liverpool Defeated Burnley
RELATED STORY
Leading Liverpool and untouchable one-on-one – Van Dijk in Opta numbers
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds deny interest in wantaway defender amidst links 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos to target Liverpool defender as a replacement for Sergio Ramos
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Mohamed Salah reacts to Virgil van Dijk's PFA Player of the Year win
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk excited for Liverpool's future
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us