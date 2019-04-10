Lloris: Tottenham could have crumbled after Kane injury

Hugo Lloris says Tottenham could have "completely lost it" when Harry Kane was substituted during his side's 1-0 Champions League quarter-final win over Manchester City.

A Son Heung-min goal 12 minutes from time came shortly after the England captain was withdrawn with what looked to be an ankle injury following a clash with Fabian Delph in the first-leg contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Lloris believes Spurs could have crumbled after seeing the striker go off but hailed the impact of his replacement, Lucas Moura.

"There was no hesitation [to take him off]," he told RMC.

"At that moment we could have completely lost it when our best player went off. But Lucas Moura was fantastic. He had a fantastic mentality."

Lloris was one of Spurs' heroes after saving an early Sergio Aguero penalty and the Frenchman admitted that the match would have been entirely different if the Argentine had scored.

"It was a part of the game and thankfully he didn't score," he continued.

"That reality allowed us to stay in the match. If he had scored, it would have been a completely different match and scenario."

Lloris went on to explain that Spurs went out with an aggressive approach from the off in the knowledge that anything less would have cost them against City.

"We knew that if we wanted to counteract sides with as good an attack as Manchester City, we needed intensity and aggression. We had that," he said.

"There were important moments. We knew to remain solid and to show personality. That worked in our favour.

"I think that at this level, before thinking about tactics or technique, you need above all to go on the pitch together with the same idea of how the match will be, and to be ready to fight for each ball like it is the last.

"We applied what the coach wanted. It is his victory. We are only halfway there. There will be a big match to play over there."

The two sides meet in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday.

