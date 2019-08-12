Lonergan set to join Liverpool on short-term deal after Alisson injury

Andy Lonergan in action for Leeds

Jurgen Klopp expects Liverpool to sign Andy Lonergan on a short-term deal to provide emergency goalkeeping cover.

Alisson will be out for the next few weeks after suffering a calf injury during the Reds' opening 4-1 Premier League victory over Norwich City.

Close-season recruit Adrian will start Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup meeting with Chelsea and fill in as Liverpool's number one for the foreseeable future.

But a broken wrist suffered by youngster Caoimhin Kelleher last month means Klopp is short of cover and will turn to former Preston North End, Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United goalkeeper Lonergan.

The 35-year-old trained with Liverpool during pre-season and, having impressed Klopp, he is now set to be on the bench for the midweek assignment in Istanbul.

"The situation was even more difficult a few weeks ago because of injuries, but Caoimhin Kelleher is now in his final steps for being completely back," the manager told Liverpoolfc.com.

"He's training only [for] five days or so, catching balls and all that stuff, it looks all good but of course we have to find a solution in the short term and that will be, if nothing happens from now to then, Andy Lonergan.

"He was in with us, he's a brilliant character, a really nice lad and helped us a lot in the pre-season and now we decided to work together with him."

Lonergan's last senior action came with League One Rochdale last season during a spell on loan from Middlesbrough.

Nevertheless, Klopp is ready to name him among the replacements when his team take on Chelsea at Besiktas Park.

"I think so [Lonergan will be on the bench]," he added. "I didn't speak to John [Achterberg, Liverpool goalkeeping coach] yet about that. We spoke a lot about the goalie situation apart from what we have to do [on Wednesday]!

"We will see but we can have obviously a lot of players on the bench there which is good and I think Andy will be one of them."