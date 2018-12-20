×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lovren wants Liverpool to go unbeaten in Premier League

Omnisport
NEWS
News
127   //    20 Dec 2018, 09:40 IST
KloppLovren - Cropped
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and defender Dejan Lovren

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren hopes Jurgen Klopp's men can match Arsenal's 'Invincibles' in the Premier League this season.

Klopp's side are the only unbeaten outfit left in the league and hold a one-point advantage at the top ahead of visiting Wolves on Friday.

Lovren wants Liverpool to match what Arsenal achieved in 2003-04, when they went unbeaten in the Premier League.

"Hopefully we can be unbeaten until the end of the season," the Croatia centre-back said.

"Of course it will be a challenge but this is what we want, this is why we came here to Liverpool, because we know we can do it.

"Arsenal did it before so why not?"

Liverpool (45 points) are only just clear of City (44), while Tottenham (39), Chelsea (37) and Arsenal (34) are still somewhat in touch.

Lovren said every game was important for Liverpool, who have clashes with Arsenal and City coming up.

Advertisement

"I'm not sure that they [City] have any weaknesses," he said.

"Last year they won by 19 points. They know how to manage even when they lose. They also lost one or two games last year and still they managed to be 19 points ahead.

"It doesn't mean anything. There are so many games in front of us and in front of them. It will be a tight race and it's not only City. Tottenham are only a few points behind.

"You cannot sit and enjoy and say, 'We are five or six points in front of everyone'. It doesn't work like that. Every game for us is a final."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Twitter explodes as Kovacic says Liverpool won't win...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 things we learned as Shaqiri...
RELATED STORY
5 Things we learnt as Liverpool dominate Bournemouth to...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19 Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 tactical changes Jose Mourinho should make against...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Manchester United: Match preview,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal v Liverpool - Combined XI
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool will win the Premier League this...
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth v Liverpool: Match Preview, Predictions &...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool will totally outclass Arsenal in...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us