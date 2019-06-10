×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Luis Enrique's absence no problem for Spain, claims Ramos

Omnisport
NEWS
News
118   //    10 Jun 2019, 02:34 IST
Ramos - cropped
Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring for Spain

Luis Enrique's continued absence is not a problem for Spain, according to captain Sergio Ramos.

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique was not on the sidelines for Friday's 4-1 win over Faroe Islands in Euro 2020 qualifying, and has not been a part of Spain's camp since missing the victory against Malta in March due to a family emergency.

Assistant Robert Moreno confirmed that the Spain coach had been in constant contact with his team, however, as La Roja prepare to take on Sweden in Group F on Monday.

And Ramos, who was taken off at half-time in Friday's victory after opening the scoring early on, insists that the team are fully focused despite Luis Enrique not being present.

"The subject of the coach is delicate and we have the utmost respect," said Ramos.

"His absence is important, Luis is the skipper of the ship, he has a lot of personality, he guides us very well.

"But we also have to reward his staff, they are very good professionals. We try not to notice his absence, we are going to try to let it not affect the group. He wants the team to win and not to talk about his absence.

"[Moreno] leads the way while Luis Enrique returns and he does it very well, he is very capable, he is assuming the role in a humble way."

Advertisement

Ramos broke the record for featuring in the most international victories for Spain with his appearance on Friday, overtaking former team-mate Iker Casillas.

"To beat a record is a huge joy, football is a collective sport but at the individual level you are happy," added Ramos.

"It is always a nice reward for work, perseverance. After beating a great friend like Iker, it was a tremendous joy, I still feel very excited and eager to keep going."

Advertisement
Spain will win for you - Ramos' message to absent Luis Enrique
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique backed by Spain despite continued absence for family reasons
RELATED STORY
Ramos: Luis Enrique has a wonderful philosophy
RELATED STORY
Ramos: I don't make Real Madrid decisions
RELATED STORY
A lack of goals? Spain average more than Barca – Luis Enrique
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique to miss Spain game 'for family reasons'
RELATED STORY
Faroe Islands 1 Spain 4: Ramos continues goalscoring run in comfortable road win
RELATED STORY
UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Ramos breaks world record as Spain beat Faroe Islands 4-1
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos to target Liverpool defender as a replacement for Sergio Ramos
RELATED STORY
Ajax hopes to take advantage of Ramos' absence
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow REP GIB 12:15 AM Republic of Ireland vs Gibraltar
Tomorrow LAT SLO 12:15 AM Latvia vs Slovenia
Tomorrow POL ISR 12:15 AM Poland vs Israel
Tomorrow FAR NOR 12:15 AM Faroe Islands vs Norway
Tomorrow MAL ROM 12:15 AM Malta vs Romania
Tomorrow SPA SWE 12:15 AM Spain vs Sweden
Tomorrow DEN GEO 12:15 AM Denmark vs Georgia
Tomorrow SER LIT 12:15 AM Serbia vs Lithuania
Tomorrow KAZ SAN 07:30 PM Kazakhstan vs San Marino
International Friendlies 2019
FT JAP EL-
2 - 0
 Japan vs El Salvador
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us