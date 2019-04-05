×
Lukaku agent hints at future away from Manchester United

Omnisport
NEWS
News
05 Apr 2019, 12:54 IST
romelu lukaku - cropped
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is likely to speak with Manchester United about his future once the 2018-19 season has finished, his representative Federico Pastorello has said.

The Belgium forward has scored 42 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils since joining from Everton for a reported initial fee of £75million in 2017.

Lukaku has three years left on his contract, with the option of a further year, but has found his place as first-choice striker under threat since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho, initially as caretaker manager, back in December.

The 25-year-old has spoken previously of an interest in playing for Serie A leaders Juventus, and Pastorello believes Italy is just one option for a player who is keen to be successful in different countries.

"At the moment, he is very focused on finishing the season," Pastorello told Sky Sports News. "The competition for third and fourth place in England is very tight so let's see what will happen in the future at the end the season.

"It's his second season here and he will still have three years on his contract until the end. Let's see. He's someone who loves to know a different culture, a different football.

"He sees a way to have a career playing in different countries because he would like to win some trophies and prove himself and say to his children, 'I won there and I won there and I won there' and 'I was a very good player in all the top championships'. So, let's see.

"The future is really very open but, at the moment, we don't discuss about that because really the season is in a big moment."

Pastorello continued: "He likes Italy. When he was a child he followed a lot the Italian league. Everybody agrees today the Premier League is the best but years ago Italy was the best and they were the dreams for the younger footballer players.

"Teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona of course attract any champion so he sees [himself] also in LaLiga one day. Bundesliga for sure is a very good championship."

However, Pastorello did insist that Lukaku is enjoying playing for Solskjaer, who was confirmed as United's permanent manager on a three-year deal in March.

"In this period what he appreciates a lot about the manager is he was keeping him involved with a lot of attention," he said.

"Once he had the opportunity, he scored goals, so he was important when not starting and when he got the opportunity to start, he scored (three games in a row).

"He was amazing in the victory against Paris Saint-Germain so now we think he's back on his place."

