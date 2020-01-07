Maddison will be at Leicester beyond January, says Rodgers

James Maddison will stay at Leicester City beyond the January transfer window as the club have no need to sell, manager Brendan Rodgers says.

The playmaker is said to be a target for Manchester United, who were reported by The Mirror to be prepared to offer around £45million plus Jesse Lingard to sign the England international.

Rodgers has always made it clear he has no desire to let key players leave this month and his stance on Maddison appears no different.

Indeed, Rodgers says the 23-year-old is in talks over a new contract with the Foxes, who are under no pressure to cash in on their prized assets after selling Harry Maguire to United in the previous window for close to £80m.

"There's no pressure to sell and no need to sell," Rodgers told reporters ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Aston Villa.

"James is a very talented player and he will be here in January and beyond.

"He's a player we're keen to remain here and help us on this journey over the next years. James and his representatives are speaking with the club and these things take time.

"We want to add to the squad if we can. It all comes down to availability. We've got a really strong squad and lots of them are young players evolving.

"We want to [sign players] but if we can't we'll continue with the squad we've got and look to reinforce in the summer."