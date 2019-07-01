×
Manchester City extend Harrison contract but winger to return to Leeds

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    01 Jul 2019, 16:22 IST
Jack Harrison
Manchester City winger Jack Harrison playing for Leeds United

Manchester City have handed Jack Harrison a one-year contract extension but the winger will spend another season on loan at Leeds United, who have an option to make the move permanent.

Former New York City star Harrison made 42 appearances in all competitions last term as Leeds missed out on promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

And the 22-year-old will return to Elland Road to continue his schooling under Marcelo Bielsa after Leeds sealed another 12-month loan deal with City.

Harrison's contract at City now runs to 2022 but Leeds have a purchase option included in the terms of his latest loan.

Leeds have also snapped up centre-back Ben White on a season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

"It's really nice to secure another year at this football club," said White, who has signed a one-year contract extension with the Seagulls. "I've been here for six years now, and it shows that all my hard work is paying off and that's great to see.

"I knew Leeds were interested about 18 months ago, when I was at Newport, and they've obviously been keeping track of me. It's a massive football club, but I haven't really thought too much about it yet — I'm not the sort of person to get too ahead of myself."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City
