Manchester United looking for statement win against Spurs, says Herrera

Manchester United looking for statement win against Spurs, says Herrera

by Reuters
27 Oct 2017, 17:00 IST

Manchester United celebrate after scoring a goal

(Reuters) - A win for Manchester United against title rivals Tottenham Hotspur will not only end a two-game winless streak for Jose Mourinho's men but will also provide "a big statement" about their championship prospects, midfielder Ander Herrera has said.

A goalless draw at Liverpool was followed by a shock 2-1 defeat by Huddersfield Town, leaving United with a five-point gap to make up on league leaders Manchester City.

"It's going to be very, very difficult but we play at home in front of our fans and we have to try to win," Herrera told British media ahead of Saturday's game.

"Tottenham are a direct rival every season. In the last two or three years they have improved a lot and they are contenders for everything; the Champions League, the Premier League and for both cups.

"They are very organised, they play really good football and they have players who can score... even their fullbacks are very offensive. It will be a big statement if we beat them."

Second-placed United are heading into the game at Old Trafford above Spurs on goal difference.

Defenders Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are expected to return for United, while Spurs striker Harry Kane has been ruled out with a minor hamstring strain.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

