Manchester United's 2019-20 Premier League fixtures in full

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United open their 2019-20 Premier League campaign with a home game against Chelsea, who are expected to be under new leadership with Maurizio Sarri linked with Juventus.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces a rebuilding project at Old Trafford after his side missed out on qualification for the Champions League last term.

United will hope for better results in this season's Manchester derby clashes with rivals Manchester City, who won both games in 2018-19 as they defended their title, becoming the first team to do so since the Red Devils a decade ago.

The first Manchester derby of the new season is set for December 7 at the Etihad Stadium, with the return match held at Old Trafford on March 7.



Manchester United's 2019-20 Premier League fixtures in full (all times local):

August 11: Manchester United v Chelsea (16:30)

August 17: Wolves v Manchester United (15:00)

August 24: Manchester United v Crystal Palace (15:00)

August 31: Southampton v Manchester United (15:00)

September 14: Manchester United v Leicester City (15:00)

September 21: West Ham United v Manchester United (15:00)

September 28: Manchester United v Arsenal (15:00)

October 5: Newcastle United v Manchester United (15:00)

October 19: Manchester United v Liverpool (15:00)

October 26: Norwich City v Manchester United (15:00)

November 2: Bournemouth v Manchester United (15:00)

November 9: Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion (15:00)

November 23: Sheffield United v Manchester United (15:00)

November 30: Manchester United v Aston Villa (15:00)

December 3: Manchester United v Tottenham (20:00)

December 7: Manchester City v Manchester United (15:00)

December 14: Manchester United v Everton (15:00)

December 21: Watford v Manchester United (15:00)

December 26: Manchester United v Newcastle United (15:00)

December 28: Burnley v Manchester United (15:00)

January 1: Arsenal v Manchester United (15:00)

January 11: Manchester United v Norwich City (15:00)

January 18: Liverpool v Manchester United (15:00)

January 21: Manchester United v Burnley (20:00)

February 1: Manchester United v Wolves (15:00)

February 8: Chelsea v Manchester United (15:00)

February 22: Manchester United v Watford (15:00)

February 29: Everton v Manchester United (15:00)

March 7: Manchester United v Manchester City(15:00)

March 14: Tottenham v Manchester United (15:00)

March 21: Manchester United v Sheffield United (15:00)

April 4: Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United (15:00)

April 11: Manchester United v Bournemouth (15:00)

April 18: Aston Villa v Manchester United (15:00)

April 25: Manchester United v Southampton (15:00)

May 2: Crystal Palace v Manchester United (15:00)

May 9: Manchester United v West Ham United (15:00)

May 17: Leicester City v Manchester United (15:00)