×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Mancini revels in breaking Italy wins record

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16 Nov 2019, 04:30 IST
acerbi - Cropped
Italy celebrate with Francesco Acerbi

Roberto Mancini revelled in watching his Italy side break new ground in Friday's 3-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win at Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Francesco Acerbi, Lorenzo Insigne and Andrea Belotti were on target as the already qualified Azzurri maintained a 100 per cent record in Group J after nine matches.

The result marked a 10th consecutive victory for Italy, a feat no other Azzurri side has ever managed.

It broke the previous best achieved by Vittorio Pozzo's side between 1938 and 1939, a fact that brought plenty of joy to head coach Mancini.

"It's pleasing. We've beaten a mythical feat, and this can only be a pleasure," Mancini told Rai Sport.

"Tonight I saw a great Italy performance. We knew it wouldn't be an easy game, even though they had nothing to play for, but we immediately got on the right track."

Mancini has rotated with his central striker through qualifying, with Belotti earning the nod ahead of Ciro Immobile this time and backing up his double against Liechtenstein last time out.

"If they score it's better for us and we hope they continue in this way in matches during the Euros," Mancini said of his striker options.

Mancini identified a fault, though, saying: "We played too far back. When you are tired you have to stand taller because if you are convinced you've won the game you risk opening it up again."

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Today RUS BEL 10:30 PM Russia vs Belgium
Tomorrow AUS NOR 01:15 AM Austria vs North Macedonia
Tomorrow ISR POL 01:15 AM Israel vs Poland
Tomorrow LUX POR 07:30 PM Luxembourg vs Portugal
Tomorrow SER UKR 07:30 PM Serbia vs Ukraine
Tomorrow BUL CZE 10:30 PM Bulgaria vs Czech Republic
Tomorrow KOS ENG 10:30 PM Kosovo vs England
18 Nov AND TUR 01:15 AM Andorra vs Turkey
18 Nov MOL ICE 01:15 AM Moldova vs Iceland
International Friendlies 2019
FT BRA ARG
0 - 1
 Brazil vs Argentina
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us