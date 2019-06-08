Marcelo's son Enzo scores stunning overhead kick for Real Madrid youth team

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 08 Jun 2019, 23:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Marcelo with his family, including son Enzo (second left)

Real Madrid star Marcelo has shared footage of his son scoring an incredible goal for the club's youth team.

Enzo, who is nine, netted a remarkable overhead kick right in front of his father, who posted footage of the finish - and his own astonished reaction - to social media.

The youngster further demonstrated his ability with another two goals, scoring a right-footed drive and a penalty.

Marcelo has been linked with a move away from Madrid, who are reportedly set to sign left-back Ferland Mendy from Lyon.