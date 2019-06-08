Marcelo's son Enzo scores stunning overhead kick for Real Madrid youth team
NEWS
News
08 Jun 2019, 23:08 IST
Real Madrid star Marcelo has shared footage of his son scoring an incredible goal for the club's youth team.
Enzo, who is nine, netted a remarkable overhead kick right in front of his father, who posted footage of the finish - and his own astonished reaction - to social media.
The youngster further demonstrated his ability with another two goals, scoring a right-footed drive and a penalty.
Marcelo has been linked with a move away from Madrid, who are reportedly set to sign left-back Ferland Mendy from Lyon.
Advertisement