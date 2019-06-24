×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Marquinhos accepts PSG may find it difficult to keep Neymar

Omnisport
NEWS
News
43   //    24 Jun 2019, 12:44 IST
neymar-cropped
Neymar and Marquinhos

Neymar's Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Marquinhos accepts the Ligue 1 champions may find it difficult to keep the superstar in France for much longer.

PSG brought Neymar to Ligue 1 in 2017 for a world-record €222million fee, triggering the release clause in his Barcelona deal and stunning the global game.

Despite scoring 34 goals and setting up another 20 in just 37 league appearances, Neymar's time at PSG has been somewhat unfulfilling, as he has endured two lengthy spells on the sidelines and been unable to help the club achieve their primary goal of winning the Champions League.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is said to have grown frustrated by Neymar's attitude, while the Brazil international is reportedly angling for a return to Barcelona.

But Marquinhos is hopeful Neymar and PSG bury the hatchet, allowing him to stay.

"I hope [Neymar will stay]," Marquinhos told L'Equipe. "He is important.

"It's difficult to sign a player like that in your club. It's also difficult to keep him, but I hope he will continue with us.

"Beyond being an important player, he's also a friend, a guy I love. I really hope he stays."

Advertisement

Neymar paid his Brazil colleagues a visit before Saturday's 5-0 Copa America dismantling of Peru, with the forward missing the tournament due to an ankle ligament injury.

Marquinhos was thrilled to see Neymar doing better physically and mentally following a difficult few weeks.

"We did not talk about his future," Marquinhos said. "I imagine there are already a lot of people who only talk to him about that.

"He's a friend, so we just wanted to know if he felt better, in the head but also physically. He reassured us.

"He can make movements with his foot, he can already hit the ball a little at home. At the beginning, he was really sad. Now he's better, and that's why it made us happy to see him."

Brazil's next Copa America game will be on Thursday in Porto Alegre, where they will face the third-place team from either Group B or C.

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Rumour Has It: PSG willing to sell Neymar
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Neymar looks for house in Barcelona, PSG want Casemiro in possible Madrid deal
RELATED STORY
PSG President Nasser al-Khelaifi hints he is open to Neymar sale, as super-agent Pini Zahavi plots Brazillian's path back to La Liga  
RELATED STORY
Marquinhos urges 'team-mate and friend' Neymar to remain at PSG
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi approves Barcelona star's rumoured transfer to Juventus, Neymar set to welcome another Brazilian star at PSG and more Serie A news: 17 May 2019
RELATED STORY
La Liga Rumours: Barcelona offer PSG €100m plus Coutinho for Neymar 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan giants close to signing Neymar from PSG
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Will Neymar Return To Barcelona From PSG? - Latest Football Transfer Reports
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to sell players worth £600 million in the summer, Neymar wants PSG to sign Barcelona superstar if they want to keep him and more: Transfer Roundup, 3 March 2019 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: PSG make Coutinho their top transfer priority
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
FT MOR NAM
1 - 0
 Morocco vs Namibia
FT SEN TAN
2 - 0
 Senegal vs Tanzania
FT ALG KEN
2 - 0
 Algeria vs Kenya
Today COT SOU 08:00 PM Côte d'Ivoire vs South Africa
Today TUN ANG 10:30 PM Tunisia vs Angola
Tomorrow MAL MAU 01:30 AM Mali vs Mauritania
Copa America 2019
FT QAT ARG
0 - 2
 Qatar vs Argentina
FT COL PAR
1 - 0
 Colombia vs Paraguay
Tomorrow CHI URU 04:30 AM Chile vs Uruguay
Tomorrow ECU JAP 04:30 AM Ecuador vs Japan
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us