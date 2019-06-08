×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Marta expected to miss Brazil's opening Women's World Cup game

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    08 Jun 2019, 21:08 IST
Marta - cropped
Brazil forward Marta

Brazil forward Marta is expected to miss her side's opening Women's World Cup match against Jamaica because of a thigh complaint.

The 33-year-old picked up the injury in training on May 25 and was considered a major doubt for Sunday's Group C clash in Grenoble.

It has now been confirmed by Brazil boss Vadao that, despite making a good recovery over the past week, Marta is likely to play no part against Jamaica - though she may still be named among the substitutes.

"Marta's condition has improved a lot, quicker than we originally expected," he said in a news conference on Saturday. "It was a problematic injury. But the truth is that she can't play tomorrow.

"She can be on the bench if she prefers to join her team-mates, but she's not in the proper condition to play yet."

Marta won the FIFA Women's World Player of the Year award five times in a row from 2006 to 2010 and claimed The Best FIFA Women's Player prize in 2018.

She is the Women's World Cup's all-time record goalscorer with 15 goals across four previous tournaments.

Brazil face Australia and Italy in their other two group matches on June 13 and 18 respectively.

Advertisement
Marta dreaming of World Cup final with Brazil
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: US Womens Soccer Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Hegerberg shouldn't carry responsibility alone - Marta urges collective fight for equality
RELATED STORY
Alex Morgan: US Womens Football Team is ready for the challenge 
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup 2019: Netherlands Women's Football Squad, Preview, and Predictions
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup 2019: Japan Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: Who are the top 10 players to watch?
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: Germany v China Preview, Prediction and Where to Watch
RELATED STORY
FIFA Womens World Cup: This team is really really special- Carli Lloyd, USA midfielder
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup 2019: France Squad, Preview and Predictions
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us