Matic: Man United didn't have leaders

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic

Nemanja Matic lamented a lack of leaders at Manchester United as the experienced midfielder took responsibility for Sunday's humiliating 4-0 Premier League defeat at Everton.

United were put to the sword by Everton, who condemned the Red Devils to their fifth consecutive away defeat in all competitions – the club's worst run of defeats since March 1981.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United have lost six of their past eight matches and Matic was candid in his assessment of the Goodison Park rout post-match.

"The biggest problem was that we didn't have leaders on the pitch," Matic, 30, told Stadium Astro.

"In this case me, because I'm one of the most experienced guys in the team so if we don't win that battle in the middle, for our team it is difficult to play.

"If someone is to be blamed for this game it is me.

"I think that I'm most responsible because I'm one of the most experienced guys in the changing room."

United – sixth in the Premier League and two points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal – welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford for Wednesday's derby.