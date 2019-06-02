×
Maybe the best night of my life - Klopp hails heroic Liverpool

Omnisport
NEWS
News
75   //    02 Jun 2019, 03:30 IST
JurgenKlopp - cropped
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp claimed his Liverpool side were running on empty as they claimed a 2-0 Champions League final win over Tottenham in Madrid.

Mohamed Salah gave the Reds an early lead at the Wanda Metropolitano after Moussa Sissoko was penalised for handball inside the first minute.

Liverpool struggled for their fluent best thereafter in a scrappy encounter and had to wait until the 87th minute for substitute Divock Origi to make the trophy safe with a clinical finish.

Klopp's side last played three weeks ago on the final day of the Premier League season – where they fell short in a two-horse title race with Manchester City despite amassing a mammoth haul of 97 points – and undertook a warm-weather training break in Marbella.

But the former Borussia Dortmund coach, who ended a miserable run of six consecutive defeats in major finals, felt the exertions of a gruelling season were clear to see in his side's performance.

"I'm so happy for the boys I am so happy for our fans, I am so happy for my family," a visibly delighted Klopp told BT Sport.

"They suffer every year when we go to a final, last game of the season, and we lose it. They deserve it more than anybody because they are more supportive than anybody.

"Did you ever see a team fighting like this, with no fuel in the tank at all?

"We have a goalkeeper [Alisson] who makes difficult things look easy. Very nice, thank you very much.

"It's unbelievable. What a night. Showing the cup to the people – it's maybe the best night of my life, professional wise.

"It took a while obviously, we tried a lot of times. It's important for our development and improvement

"We are doing good steps but people said, 'Why didn’t you win anything?'. So this little mark helps a lot."

Klopp's only slight complaint was the fact that media obligations were preventing him from rapidly toasting the sixth European Cup/Champions League title in Liverpool's history.

"When I win, 20 minutes after the game I am normally half p***** but I've drunk only water," he joked.

Liverpool Football
