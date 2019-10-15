McTominay speaks to 'special' former Man United boss Mourinho after matches

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 35 // 15 Oct 2019, 13:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Scott McTominay and former United manager Jose Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has revealed he remains in touch with Jose Mourinho and occasionally speaks to his former manager after matches.

Mourinho handed McTominay his Premier League debut in May 2017 and gave him an expanded role in the first team the following season.

The divisive ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid boss left Old Trafford last December but McTominay has continued to blossom, his performances a beacon of hope in the club's otherwise dismal start to the new campaign.

Mourinho once described the Scotland international as a "special character" and the admiration is mutual.

"He still keeps in contact with me now and keeps in touch after some games," McTominay told Sky Sports.

"He'll always have a special place in mine and my family's heart because he's the one who brought you in, he was the one who trusted you, he was the one who had belief in you.

"I owe a tremendous amount of credit to him because if it wasn't for him I might not necessarily be sitting in this seat."

September was a good one for @McTominay10! #MUFC Player of the Month #MUFC Goal of the Month pic.twitter.com/C2XRvSlsLb — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 5, 2019

McTominay has started all eight of United's Premier League fixtures this season.

He will have a big part to play if the struggling Red Devils are to gain a result at home to leaders Liverpool on Sunday.