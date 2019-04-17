×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Messi hails Barcelona's 'small step towards treble'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
557   //    17 Apr 2019, 03:12 IST
lionel messi - cropped
Lionel Messi (R) leads celebrations against Manchester United

Lionel Messi believes Barcelona have taken a "small step" towards winning the treble after dispatching Manchester United in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Messi scored twice in a 3-0 win at Camp Nou on Tuesday that secured a 4-0 aggregate victory over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United.

With a nine-point lead at the top of LaLiga and a Copa del Rey final with Valencia to come, Barca are on track to repeat the treble they last won under Luis Enrique in 2014-15.

And Messi wants the domestic title race to be wrapped up sooner rather than later to boost their chances of conquering on all fronts.

"As I said, I'm happy for the win," he told Movistar.

"We've taken a small step [towards the treble]. We have to think about LaLiga and try to be champions as soon as possible.

"We'll prepare for the semi-final in the way the match deserves."

Barca's win came as Juventus were stunned by Ajax in Turin, the Eredivisie side claiming a 2-1 victory on Tuesday and a 3-2 triumph on aggregate.

Advertisement

The result was cheered by home fans inside Camp Nou, with Ajax having knocked out holders Real Madrid in the last round before seeing off Juve and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi believes such results highlight how difficult it can be to win the competition.

"It tells you everything," he said of the Juve defeat. "They're the best. It's going to be tough.

"We have the experience of Roma [a 3-0 defeat last season] - any match can make going through difficult, any opponent is going to be very difficult."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United Barcelona
Omnisport
NEWS
‘He's always above everybody else’ - Former Manchester City star hails Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
'We're not quite as surprised by it all'- Barcelona star hails Lionel Messi and reveals their best game under Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Smalling hit Messi like a train, says Valverde
RELATED STORY
7 European clubs to win a treble
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi injury news: Update on his availability for the return leg against Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer targets treble repeat with Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Fans react on Twitter to Chris Smalling's horror challenge on Lionel Messi during UCL quarter-final
RELATED STORY
Valverde expects big things from Messi against Manchester United
RELATED STORY
“Messi has taken football to another level”- Yaya Touré on Messi’s brilliance
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: How Sir Alex Ferguson planned to stop the Argentine talisman when his Manchester United faced Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us