×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Messi reveals WhatsApp group with 'phenomenon' Neymar and Suarez

Omnisport
NEWS
News
292   //    01 Jun 2019, 07:32 IST
Luis Suarez Neymar Lionel Messi - cropped
Luis Suarez, Neymar and Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Barcelona star Lionel Messi labelled Neymar a "phenomenon" and revealed he was in a WhatsApp group with the Paris Saint-Germain star and team-mate Luis Suarez.

The trio formed one of the world's best attacks for three seasons at Barca before Neymar moved to the Ligue 1 giants in 2017.

Messi, Neymar and Suarez won two LaLiga titles, a Champions League and three Copa del Rey crowns together at Barcelona.

Neymar has been linked with a return to Camp Nou and Messi revealed he was still in contact with the Brazil forward.

"I have a group on WhatsApp where we are – Suarez, Neymar and I," he told Fox Sports Argentina on Friday.

"Neymar is a phenomenon and yes, we continue to talk. The name of the group has something to do with South America … 'The Three Sudacas' or something like that."

Messi is preparing to potentially face Uruguayan Suarez and Brazilian Neymar with Argentina during the Copa America.

But the Barcelona star is still unhappy about the way his club's Champions League campaign ended with a semi-final loss to Liverpool, who claimed a 4-0 second-leg win at Anfield.

Advertisement

"It was a disgrace what happened at Liverpool. We made silly mistakes," Messi said.

"It will be a very balanced final between Liverpool and Tottenham."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Former Barcelona superstar hails Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez after their win against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar tells Messi he wants to return to Barca
RELATED STORY
3 similarities between Eden Hazard and Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Suarez and Benzema ahead of Messi in key La Liga stat
RELATED STORY
3 players who can replace Luis Suarez at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Griezmann to join Barcelona on two conditions, Neymar reveals why he wants to join Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 10 May 2019
RELATED STORY
5 best Neymar performances for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Highest Paid Footballers in the World
RELATED STORY
Copa del Rey 2019 final: Lionel Messi broke another record last night
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Barcelona to sign Bayern Munich star, Real Madrid's stunning offer for Neymar revealed and more LaLiga news: 9 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us