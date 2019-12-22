×
Milan's Atalanta thrashing their worst Serie A loss for 21 years

Published Dec 22, 2019
Dec 22, 2019 IST
milan - Cropped
Milan trudge off against Atalanta

Milan's 5-0 hammering at the hands of Atalanta was their worst defeat in Serie A for 21 years.

Josip Ilicic scored twice, while Alejandro Gomez, Mario Pasalic and Luis Muriel were also on target for the rampant hosts in Bergamo.

It was a day Stefano Pioli and his dejected Rossoneri will want to forget and it marked just the fourth time in the club's history they have been beaten by a five-goal margin.

The last such instance was in May 1998 when Roma hammered Milan in the capital with goals from Vincent Candela, Luigi Di Biagio (2), Paulo Sergio and Marco Delvecchio.

