Mount strikes twice as vulnerable Chelsea edge Reading in seven-goal friendly

Omnisport
NEWS
News
170   //    28 Jul 2019, 21:56 IST
Chelsea - cropped
Chelsea players celebrate after scoring against Reading

Mason Mount boosted his pre-season haul to three goals with a decisive brace in Chelsea's unconvincing 4-3 victory over Reading on Sunday.

Introduced as one of the Premier League side's 10 half-time substitutes, midfielder Mount delivered a three-minute double to put the match beyond a persistent Reading.

The 20-year-old clinically fired home his first in the 57th minute and then converted the simplest of close-range finishes when Michy Batshuayi intercepted goalkeeper Sam Walker's woeful attempt to play out from the back.

Chelsea had earlier recovered from Josh Barrett's well-taken opener to lead 2-1 at half-time, Ross Barkley and Kenedy beating Joao Virginia with an excellent free-kick and swerving long-range shot respectively.

Michael Morrison punished slack marking to restore parity from a corner four minutes after the interval and, following Mount's twin strikes, Sam Baldock added a third for Reading, darting in behind a flat-footed back four.

The Blues ultimately did enough to see out a third victory under Frank Lampard, albeit with concerns raised over the quality of their defending.

Their next match is against Red Bull Salzburg in Austria on Wednesday.

Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea
