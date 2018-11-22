×
Mourinho would've won titles at Man City – Drogba

Omnisport
NEWS
News
128   //    22 Nov 2018, 06:49 IST
jose mourinho - cropped
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho would have led Manchester City to two or three Premier League titles, according to Chelsea great Didier Drogba.

Mourinho is under some pressure at Manchester United, who are eighth in the table after a mixed start to the season that included a derby loss prior to the international break.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's City are top of the table and coming off a record-breaking season in which they claimed the title.

But Drogba, who played under Mourinho during two stints at Chelsea, feels the Portuguese tactician could have brought even more success to City.

"I think if you put him at Manchester City, he would have won the league twice, maybe two or three times," Drogba, who announced his retirement Wednesday, told the Daily Mirror.

"You get criticism because you set a standard of winning, winning and winning and now you're not winning or having the same results.

"He is still there. You have to look at all the managers who were at Manchester United the last few years. Being manager after Sir Alex Ferguson is not easy and the finances that they had then are not the same as what they have now.

"People only pay attention to the best and he's one of the best and that's why he gets all of this.

"I think he's taking the challenge, because it's a big challenge and if people criticise you then how can you enjoy it? It's tough. After all, he's human. He's trying to change his approach and that's what the best managers do and when things are not working you try to change it."

Drogba won four Premier League titles and a Champions League among numerous other trophies during his time at Chelsea.

Omnisport
NEWS
