Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Napoli rejected €100m Koulibaly offer from Premier League club - De Laurentiis

Omnisport
NEWS
News
957   //    24 Jul 2018, 23:19 IST
Kalidou Koulibaly
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly was the subject of a €100million offer from a Premier League club, according to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Senegal defender Koulibaly starred as Napoli pushed Juventus hard in the Serie A title race last season, although they eventually fell short.

The centre-back, who played all three games at the World Cup for his country, has long been a reported transfer target for Chelsea and Manchester United.

Chelsea appointed former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri to replace Antonio Conte and have already signed Jorginho from the Partenopei.

De Laurentiis, though, is adamant Koulibaly will not be allowed to leave Napoli.

"It's true, we had a €100m bid from the Premier League for Koulibaly, but we're not negotiating his sale," De Laurentiis told Radio Kiss Kiss.

"He's a very good person and we've never had problems with him."

Napoli are considering Guillermo Ochoa or Francesco Bardi as replacements for goalkeeper Alex Meret, who broke his arm in training six days after joining the club.

"They're two real possibilities on the market," De Laurentiis added. "We want to give Meret the chance to recover without pushing him. He's a young lad and we can't put pressure on him."

Meret, a reported €22m purchase from Udinese, was expected to become Napoli's new number one after Pepe Reina joined Serie A rivals AC Milan.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
De Laurentiis accuses Sarri of trying to sign whole...
RELATED STORY
Napoli will not be 'pillaged' - De Laurentiis yet to hear...
RELATED STORY
Jorginho closing on Chelsea move - De Laurentiis
RELATED STORY
Sarri thanked by Napoli chief De Laurentiis amid...
RELATED STORY
Napoli rejected €50m Man City bid for Jorginho, claims De...
RELATED STORY
Who should the top six Premier League teams target this...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Rivaldo gives Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Arsenal want Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 of the worst player unveilings in football history
RELATED STORY
Top 10 goalkeepers in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us