×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Navas hoping for Real Madrid stay

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    16 Apr 2019, 04:28 IST
Keylor Navas
Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas hopes he can stay at Real Madrid next season and fight for the number one spot under head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Since returning to the LaLiga club, Zidane has rotated his goalkeepers but Thibaut Courtois' injury has allowed Navas to stake his claim.

The Costa Rice international was in goal for Madrid's three consecutive Champions League titles won in Zidane's first spell.

But Madrid continue to be linked with a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea at the end of the season.

Navas had the gloves for Monday's 1-1 draw at Leganes and he is planning to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu – if he is wanted.

"I'm very happy, grateful to God for giving me the chance to be here," Navas said after Madrid's poor form continued, Zidane's side having only won one of their past three LaLiga games.

"Whenever I get the opportunity to play I do the best I can. I hope I can stay at Madrid next season. I have a contract and we have to wait and see if anything changes there.

"It has been complicated season for everybody. We come out with a desire to win and play at our best but the results aren't always going our way, we're all sad for the situation, it's complicated.

Advertisement

"We're always willing to win and we've got our pride, our love for the shirt is worth a lot more, and we have to demand more wins and better results from ourselves."

"I think at this club every year we're under pressure, so it's no excuse. We have to be ready mentally to face any situation that happens and that's why we're Madrid players."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Emery denies Arsenal want Navas from Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Navas: I'll leave Real Madrid if Zidane tells me to
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Arsenal make Navas bid, Zidane chooses his next club as he looks to bring two Real Madrid superstars with him and more - January 2, 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid star might have played his last game for the club
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Sarabia monitored by Madrid, Matthijs De Ligt rejects Barcelona to negotiate with Real Madrid and more - January 3, 2019
RELATED STORY
Navas criticises Solari over lack of Madrid chances
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: The cause of the crisis at the Santiago Bernabeu
RELATED STORY
5 Real Madrid players who have been affected negatively or positively by the return of Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
Leganes vs Real Madrid Predicted Lineups - La Liga Predicted Lineups, Leganes vs Real Madrid Injury News, Suspension List and more
RELATED STORY
Injury-hit Madrid lose Navas to adductor issue
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us