Nedved: No Juve decision amid Sarri and Inzaghi links

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20 May 2019, 11:12 IST
Allegri-cropped
Outgoing Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved said the Italian champions have not decided who will replace outgoing head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Allegri will leave Juve after Sunday's Serie A finale against Sampdoria and the likes of Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri and Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi have been linked.

Former coach Antonio Conte, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and France boss Didier Deschamps have also emerged as potential replacements.

However, Nedved told Sky Sport Italia: "There will be some evaluations, we are in no rush and can take our time.

"It won't be easy, we know this era can never be repeated, so it'll be even more difficult.

"So far, we were evaluating what to do with Max, so did not contact any other coaches. We have ideas, including some pretty clear ones, but have made no decisions."

Nedved was speaking prior to Juve's 1-1 draw against Champions League-chasing Atalanta – Allegri's final home match in charge of the club.

Allegri will depart following five successive Serie A titles and a pair of Champions League runners-up medals.

"The club had to make a decision, we made it, I feel this era came to a natural end, without a specific reason. It was a very important cycle and I don't think it will ever be repeated again," Nedved added.

"Max won 11 trophies, almost everything we asked of him, so he deserves only praise and a great farewell. The same goes for [defender] Andrea Barzagli, as it is their celebration.

"There was no one reason, this experience just came to a natural end. Each of us had to say what we felt inside and that's where we ended up.

"Juve need to win trophies, Max did that, so he did a great job."

