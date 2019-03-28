Neville questions Man Utd delay over Solskjaer appointment

Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United should make a snap announcement to appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a permanent contract, says the club's former captain Gary Neville.

Solskjaer has impressed at Old Trafford since taking charge of United on a temporary basis following the December departure of Jose Mourinho.

Under the Norwegian's leadership, United shocked Paris Saint-Germain to reach the Champions League quarter-finals and are in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Despite losing their last two matches, including an FA Cup quarter-final away to Wolves, there were suggestions the club could appoint Solskjaer over the international break.

But ahead of Saturday's return to action - at home to Watford in the Premier League - Neville indicated he was surprised Solskjaer's future remains in doubt.

I thought United would take the international break to appoint Ole. I’m not sure what the plan is now ! Games coming thick and fast so no ideal time to announce without a big distraction to matches . Let’s hope for a snap announcement today!! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 28, 2019

Paul Pogba is among the United stars to have backed Solskjaer to be given a permanent deal, while Wayne Rooney has also given his support to the former striker's appointment.

