Neville questions Man Utd delay over Solskjaer appointment

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    28 Mar 2019, 13:18 IST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - cropped
Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United should make a snap announcement to appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a permanent contract, says the club's former captain Gary Neville.

Solskjaer has impressed at Old Trafford since taking charge of United on a temporary basis following the December departure of Jose Mourinho.

Under the Norwegian's leadership, United shocked Paris Saint-Germain to reach the Champions League quarter-finals and are in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Despite losing their last two matches, including an FA Cup quarter-final away to Wolves, there were suggestions the club could appoint Solskjaer over the international break.

But ahead of Saturday's return to action - at home to Watford in the Premier League - Neville indicated he was surprised Solskjaer's future remains in doubt.

"I thought United would take the international break to appoint Ole," Neville wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

"I'm not sure what the plan is now! Games coming thick and fast so no ideal time to announce without a big distraction to matches.

"Let's hope for a snap announcement today!!"

Paul Pogba is among the United stars to have backed Solskjaer to be given a permanent deal, while Wayne Rooney has also given his support to the former striker's appointment.

