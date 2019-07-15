×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Neymar interview recording stolen as PSG star returns to training

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    15 Jul 2019, 22:06 IST
Neymar - cropped
Neymar during a warm-up

Neymar has returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain, but a television interview with the forward may not now be aired in his native Brazil after the recording was stolen.

The world's most expensive footballer did not report to training last week as expected, leading PSG to release a strongly worded statement criticising him.

Neymar's official website published photographs on social media of him back at work, yet the 27-year-old continues to be engrossed in controversy.

He had recorded an interview with Brazilian television network Band in which he was expected to talk about his future at PSG, with a return to Barcelona rumoured.

However, on Monday, Band said the car where the recording of the interview was being stored had been stolen.

A statement from Sao Paulo civil police office confirmed a vehicle belonging to the journalist who interviewed Neymar had gone missing.

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Neymar news: Brazilians's father reveals why he missed PSG pre-season training
RELATED STORY
Neymar News: Brazilian fails to show up at pre-season training; PSG set to take strong measures
RELATED STORY
Neymar can leave PSG if the price is right, says Leonardo
RELATED STORY
PSG News: 'Neymar has recovered from his injury and is available to train', says Brazilian superstar's doctor
RELATED STORY
Neymar Jr News: PSG star admits he is neither a superhero nor a perfect role model
RELATED STORY
Neymar returning to Barcelona would be incredible – Xavi
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Marquinhos admits Neymar could leave PSG this summer
RELATED STORY
Neymar: Beating PSG with Barcelona one of my best moments in football
RELATED STORY
Neymar agrees personal terms with Barcelona, Top Barcelona target agrees move to Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 8 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Florentino Perez looking to snap up Neymar
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us